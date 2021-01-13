ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.
ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. ASOS has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $64.98.
ASOS Company Profile
