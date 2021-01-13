ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.

ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. ASOS has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

