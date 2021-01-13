ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAZY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 147,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

