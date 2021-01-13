Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 17,942,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,528,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

