ATB Capital Increases Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$0.85

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$510.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

