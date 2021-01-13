Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

