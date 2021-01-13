Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

