Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.41.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.63, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.