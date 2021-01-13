Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,583.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $33,583.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

