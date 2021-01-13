AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 768,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

