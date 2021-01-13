AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.30. AU Optronics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

