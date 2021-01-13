Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.