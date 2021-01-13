Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 380.9% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,436. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

