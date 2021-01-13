Aurora One Day Trading Volume Reaches $666,562.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $666,562.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.