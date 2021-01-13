Auroracoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $98.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.23 or 0.99638411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

