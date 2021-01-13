AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.29 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

