Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Conning Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $320.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

