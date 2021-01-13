Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

