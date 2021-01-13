Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

