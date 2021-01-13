Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.15.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

