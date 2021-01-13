Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $42.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.