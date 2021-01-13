AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen L. Zaderej also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00.

AXGN stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $805.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 397,136 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

