Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZMTF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

