B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.18-6.38 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 179,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,199. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

