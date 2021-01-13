B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.21. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.55. The stock has a market cap of £48.11 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

