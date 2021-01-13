Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

BIDU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $239.47. 382,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896,770. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

