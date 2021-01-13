Bainco International Investors Acquires Shares of 428 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 280,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

