Bainco International Investors Has $48.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. 3,874,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.