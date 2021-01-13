Bainco International Investors Invests $34,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 20.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 183.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KCG started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

