Bainco International Investors Invests $86,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 223.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $420.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,210 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

