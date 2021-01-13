Bainco International Investors Makes New $42,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bainco International Investors bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,088 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.