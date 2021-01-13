Bainco International Investors Makes New $63,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $341.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

