Bainco International Investors Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $215.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

