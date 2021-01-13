Bainco International Investors Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

