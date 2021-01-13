Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 1,500 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 333,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chimera Investment by 808.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

