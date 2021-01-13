Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 3,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.