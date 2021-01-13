Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 145 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the third quarter worth $831,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 610.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $80.38.

