Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 250 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Fastly were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,529. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

