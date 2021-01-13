Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

