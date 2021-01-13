Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $53,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Moderna stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at $134,895,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,122 shares of company stock worth $53,843,641. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

