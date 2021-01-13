Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

