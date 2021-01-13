Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. 1,118,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

