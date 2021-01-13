Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

