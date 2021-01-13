Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 17,726,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,869. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.