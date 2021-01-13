Ballew Advisors Inc Has $856,000 Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 289,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,079. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

