Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 666 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,067. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

