Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $205,000 Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 1,001,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,539. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

