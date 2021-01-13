Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $353,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 818,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $78.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

