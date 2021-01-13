Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. 5,079,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,688. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $145.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

