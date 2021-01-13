Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.