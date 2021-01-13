Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €200.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

