Bank of America Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €200.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

